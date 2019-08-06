‘Euphoria’ Actor Jacob Elordi Shuts Down Fan Theories About Rue’s Death

Many "Euphoria" fans think Zendaya's character is narrating the show from the afterlife, but Elordi doesn't think that's the kind of show he's on.

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for “Euphoria.”]

Since the June premiere of HBO’s summer hit “Euphoria,” fans have theorized that Zendaya’s lead character Rue is dead and has been narrating the events of the series from the afterlife (think Kevin Spacey in “American Beauty”). “Euphoria” fans have pointed to Rue’s omniscient narration as proof the character is dead, and it’s a fan theory that was only accelerated after the first season finale. The episode ended in ambiguous fashion as Rue relapsed, throwing her into a musical fantasia with clues (her interacting with her dead father, her falling off a mountain of people) that suggested she might be dead.

“Euphoria” is already renewed for Season 2, but would it kill off its biggest star in the hiatus between seasons? Jacob Elordi, who plays tormented jock Nate, certainly hopes not. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elordi said he can’t see the “Rue is dead” fan theory shaping out because it’s just not the show creator Sam Levinson has set up.

“That is the first I’m hearing it,” Elordi said when asked about the theory. “My feeling is that that’s pretty morbid. That’s a different show isn’t it? I hope not.”

Elordi couldn’t speak about “Euphoria” Season 2 because he’s totally in the dark about where the series goes next. “I know nothing about season two,” he said. “When we were making season one, I knew nothing about season one. We kind of just go for it. I mean, not that [Levinson is] holding back information or anything. We just finished season one, so I’m good. I can wait.”

Elordi’s Nate had one of the most shocking scenes in the season finale when he went head to head with his father (Eric Dane). The fight ignited an emotional breakdown for Nate, which ended with him screaming on his bedroom floor. Elordi told EW that Dane actually got physical with him on set during the filming of the scene (with permission, of course).

“He fucking smashed me,” Elordi said. “I was bleeding. I got a concussion. I ended up throwing up after work. It was gnarly. It was really, really gnarly.”

HBO has yet to announce when “Euphoria” will return for a second season, but it most likely won’t happen until summer 2020 or later. The show’s first season is now streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now.

