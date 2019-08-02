One Reporter Counted Every Curse Word in Quentin Tarantino Movies, Including 901 F-Bombs

Apparently "Inglourious Basterds" is the cleanest of Tarantino's nine feature film scripts.

Quentin Tarantino sure does love to write profanity. Dallas Observer reporter Garret Gravely has gone through the insane task of recording every curse word said in a Quentin Tarantino movie (see the full report here), revealing the F-word to be the filmmaker’s expletive of choice. Across Tarantino’s nine feature films to date (counting “Kill Bill” as one film, per the director’s preference), the F-word has been dropped a grand total of 901 times. The total makes it by far Tarantino’s most-used curse word. Coming in at a distant number two is “shit” with 295 mentions.

The Daily Observer breaks down each Tarantino feature by curse words and then totals them all together for a final overview. Both outcomes provide some surprising data about Tarantino’s relationship to NSFW language. For instance, Tarantino’s directorial debut “Reservoir Dogs” features more F-bombs than any of his follow-up movies (269 mentions). “Pulp Fiction” is an extremely close second with 265 mentions. Tarantino’s Palme d’Or winner is also the director’s most expletive-filled with a grand total of 431 curse words. “Inglourious Basterds” is Tarantino’s cleanest with 38 total curse words. Interestingly enough, Tarantino’s early works were more jam packed with NSFW language than his most more recent efforts. The director’s first three films, “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” and “Jackie Brown,” rank at the top of the Dallas Observer list.

The report also includes details on Tarantino’s polarizing use of the N-word, which has been a source of long-running controversy for the filmmaker throughout his career. “Django Unchained” used the racial slur 110 times, while “Jackie Brown” and “The Hateful Eight” both featured the word over 35 times each. Even with three Tarantino films featuring not a single use of the N-word (“Kill Bill,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), the word is still the third most used expletive in Tarantino’s movies.

Tarantino’s use of the racial slur has been defended by his stars like Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson. Foxx, who played the title character in “Django Unchained,” told Yahoo! Entertainment last year, “I understood the text. The N-word was said 100 times, but I understood the text — that’s the way it was back in that time.”

Jackson was even more defensive in an interview with Esquire earlier this year. “It’s some bullshit,” the actor said. “When we did ‘Pulp,’ I warned Quentin about the whole ‘n–ger storage.’ I was like, ‘Don’t say ‘n–ger storage.’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m going to say it like that.’ And we tried to soften it by making his wife black, because that wasn’t originally written. But you can’t just tell a writer he can’t talk, write the words, put the words in the mouths of the people from their ethnicities, the way that they use their words. You cannot do that, because then it becomes an untruth; it’s not honest. It’s just not honest.”

Head over to the Dallas Observer for the full report.

