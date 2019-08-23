Is the DCEU Not Really Dead? Ezra Miller Claims the Flash Movie Is ‘Absolutely Confirmed’

The beleaguered project could be another installment in the DC Extended Universe if it ever gets off the ground.

According to The Flash himself, Ezra Miller, the beleaguered DC Extended Universe film is “absolutely confirmed.”

W Korea in a recent interview asked Miller about his upcoming projects, to which Miller responded that Fantastic Beasts 3, the standalone Flash movie, and several music projects were all still in the works and moving forward.

Miller debuted as Barry Allen/The Flash in small parts in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad” and later in a lead role in Zack Snyder’s 2017 “Justice League.”

A movie of The Flash’s own has long been in the works at Warner Bros.

Andy Muschietti signed on to helm the tentpole, The Wrap reported last month, as part of a fresh start for the project. Warner Bros. has experience working on successful films with Muschietti: He directed both “It” and the forthcoming “It: Chapter Two.”

Seth Grahame-Smith, best known for genre efforts like “Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter” and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” wrote the first script for the Flash movie. Then Rick Famuyiwa, director of “Dope,” was attached to direct.

Both filmmakers left the project over creative differences with the studio.

Then John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, a directing duo known for “Vacation” and “Game Night,” were set to helm the movie.

The pair left amid a clash with Miller over their approach to the movie — Miller wanted a darker approach, while the directors wanted to strike a lighter, “Aquaman”-like feeling.

With the “It” helmer on board, the most recent script penned by Miller and comics author Grant Morrison is being scrapped in favor of a new screenplay from Christina Hodson, who wrote the “Transformers” installment “Bumblebee” and the upcoming Harley Quinn tentpole “Birds of Prey,” due out next year.

“It” was the highest worldwide grossing horror film ever released, unadjusted for inflation. It made $700 billion worldwide, the kind of money usually reserved for superhero tentpoles like those in the DC Extended Universe.

The Flash also appears in an eponymous TV series on The CW starring Grant Gustin as the superhero that first aired in 2014. The show’s sixth season is set to premiere this fall.

