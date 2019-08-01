‘Green Frontier’ First Trailer: Ciro Guerra’s Netflix Series Serves Up ‘Annihilation’ Vibes

A woman detective follows a trail of femicides in the Amazon in the new limited series from the "Embrace of the Serpent" director.

When “Embrace of the Serpent,” a psychedelic exploration of Colombian tribes in the Amazon, was released in 2015 to great acclaim and was shortlisted for the foreign-language Oscar, it instantly launched director Ciro Guerra onto the international film stage. The Colombian filmmaker, along with his ex-wife and producer Cristina Gallego, then had enough industry support to make their long-gestating passion project, “Birds of Passage.” The film, which became Colombia’s Oscar submission in 2018, uncovers the roots of Colombia’s drug war in the rise of illegal trading within the remote Wayyu tribes.

Working with a new set of collaborators, Guerra’s newest project is a mystery thriller for Netflix, which follows a disturbing string of femicides in the Amazon. “Green Frontier,” which also bears the Spanish-language title “Frontera Verde,” was shot on location in Colombia and filmed entirely in Spanish. The newly released first trailer promises stunning cinematography, gorgeous landscapes and striking imagery that is both disturbing and erotic.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Deep in the Amazon, on the border between Brazil and Colombia, a series of bizarre deaths are investigated by a young Bogotá-based detective, Helena. Soon it becomes clear that the murders are not the biggest mystery. She uncovers magic, Nazis and her own true origins, and soon discovers there are some secrets that are better kept in the jungle.”

“Green Frontier” was co-created by Guerra with Diego Ramírez Schrempp, Mauricio Leiva-Cock and Jenny Ceballos, who all serve as executive producers. Guerra is credited as the showrunner. Levia-Cock and Ceballos are the force behind Colombian powerhouse shingle Dynamo, which produced the first three seasons of Netflix’s biggest hit series, “Narcos,” as well as “El Chapo.”

The eight-episode limited series marks Netflix’s first original Colombian production. It joins a growing slate of original Netflix productions being filmed in Latin America, including “Ingobernable,” “Club of Crows,” “La Casa de las Flores,” “Edha,” “Samantha!,” “O Mecanismo,” “O Matador,” “3%” and “Coisa Mais Linda,” among others.

“Green Frontier” stars Juana del Río, Nelson Camayo, Ángela Cano, Miguel Dionisio, Bruno Clairefond, Andrés Crespo, Marcela Mar, Mónica Lopera, and Gabriella Campagna.

Netflix will release “Green Frontier” on the platform on August 16. Check out the gorgeous first trailer below.

