‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Report

Jon Snow lives again, again? Probably not. But the Emmy-nominated actor is reportedly the latest entrant to the MCU.

Yet another high-profile actor has been yanked by the irresistible lure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thirty-two-year-old English actor Kit Harington has been tapped to join the MCU, according to Deadline, though which film yet remains a question mark. It’s said that Harington will join one of Marvel and Kevin Feige’s many franchises. However, hopefully details of his casting will emerge over the weekend as the D23 Expo unspools in Anaheim, Calif.

Expect a bounty of Marvel news to break out of D23, where Disney will reveal the MCU slate for its Disney+ streaming service launching November 12. Already at the Expo today, fans and journalists have been treated to first footage from the upcoming “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” and more.

2019 Primetime Emmy nominee Harington, whose Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones” was last seen heading off across The Wall to parts unknown, is a hot property now that the HBO series has wrapped. In May, the actor checked into a wellness retreat to work on issues related to stress, and therefore, at the moment, doesn’t have any other projects on the docket. He recently starred in Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan’s “The Death of Life of John F. Donovan,” which belly-flopped at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival but will finally open in Canada this weekend. The film still needs a U.S. distributor.

Harington also recently lent his voice to this year’s box-office favorite “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and had a role on HBO’s “Gunpowder” in 2017.

Kevin Feige’s many planned Disney+ series will allegedly intersect with the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in a major way. Shows centered around Scarlet Witch, Vision, Loki, and the Winter Soldier have already been announced for Disney’s upcoming streaming platform. “These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way,” Feige said in an interview with Variety. “It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore.”

IndieWire is already on the ground covering the D23 Expo in Anaheim. Stay tuned for more breaking news throughout the weekend, and with it, fingers crossed, more details on Harington’s expected MCU role.

