‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Trailer Debuts as Part of Disney+ Sneak Peek at D23

The first day of D23 Expo 2019 ended the Disney song and dance with a literal song and dance. Following the Disney+ presentation on Friday, fans then made their way to Stage 28 for the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” sneak peek in which the first episode was shown and the fresh new cast participated in a Q & A.

But what exactly is “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” even? The double-coloned series is a tribute to the 2006 original “High School Musical” Disney Channel Original Movie about two juniors – a basketball jock and a science nerd – who try out for their school’s musical, and as a result, divide their cliqueish classmates. When it premiered it became Disney Channel’s most commercially successful DCOM, spawned two more movies and this new Disney+ series, and launched the careers of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

“The Series” is a 10-episode scripted series is set in the real-life high school where the movie was shot, East High, and centers on the students’ own production of “High School Musical.” Confusing enough? The series will play with the meta references and include docu-style elements to further blur the line between the original movie and this series. This bizarre narrative spaghetti is further emphasized in Disney’s completely unintelligible hashtag for the series: #HSMTMTS.

The trailer, which was released at the D23 Expo presentation, can be seen below:

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – from creator and executive producer Tim Federle – premieres on Nov. 12 with the launch of Disney+.

