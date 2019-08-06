IndieWire Announces New Film and TV Hires, Hits Record Traffic for July

In a major expansion, IndieWire has added six new members to its team.

IndieWire has made a half-dozen hires across its film and television sections, adding a new video producer role and increasing its staff in New York and Los Angeles. The expansion comes as the site hits record traffic numbers in July.

The site crossed 11.3 million unique visitors, a record for the site in a month that included in-depth reporting from the TCAs, a week-long package that featured the best films and performances of the decade, and a major exclusive surrounding the behind-the-scenes drama of “Big Little Lies.”

“I’m incredibly proud of our entire team for hitting this benchmark,” said IndieWire editor-in-chief Dana Harris. “The content that fueled this all-time traffic high also represents the unique place we occupy in covering the entertainment industry. Our hires will allow us to provide more in-depth coverage and curation in film and TV, across all platforms.”

IndieWire has added six new members to its team:

Ann Donahue has been hired as Executive Editor, TV. She oversees IndieWire’s daily editorial strategy for television out of Los Angeles, including breaking news, reviews, and awards coverage. Donahue brings over 20 years of entertainment journalism to the role, most recently as an editorial director at Entertainment Tonight.

Leonardo Adrian Garcia has joined the site as creative producer, a new role focused on developing original video content, podcasts, and event coverage. Garcia previously served as creative director of Onion Inc., where he managed the editorial video slates of The Onion, ClickHole, and The A.V. Club.

IndieWire also added two reporters, Tyler Hersko and Chris Lindahl. TV business reporter Hersko previously worked at Ventura County Star, the Los Angeles Times, and the Reno Gazette-Journal. He joins TV awards editor Libby Hill, who joined IndieWire earlier this year.

Lindahl most recently served as a general assignment reporter at the Southern California News Group, where he reported on topics ranging from homelessness to immigration issues and marijuana policy.

Ryan Lattanzio joined the staff as Weekend Editor, covering film and television out of Los Angeles. He served four years as editor of communications at the American Film Institute. Prior to that, he served as staff writer/editor for the IW blog Thompson on Hollywood, covering festivals including Cannes, Toronto, and Sundance.

Finally, Leah Lu joined the site as social media coordinator, managing the brand’s suite of social media accounts. Lu previously served as the social media intern at The Hollywood Reporter.

