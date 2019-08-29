‘It Chapter Two’: Listen to Two Chilling Exclusive Tracks From Benjamin Wallfisch’s Massive New Score

The "Blade Runner 2049" and "Shazam!" composer cooked up 45 tracks for the horror outing, including one appropriately titled "Scary."

Andy Muschietti’s much-anticipated sequel “It Chapter Two” doesn’t just reunite the director with the talented cast of kiddos from his box office-busting first film, but it also brings back some of his notable below the line talent. That includes multi-faceted composer Benjamin Wallfisch, who scored the first film and is back for the second outing with 45 brand new tracks.

“Andy has created such an ambitious and extraordinary movie in ‘It Chapter Two,’ with incredible scope on every level,” Wallfisch said in an official statement. “One of our earliest discussions for the new score was how we could take what we did for the first movie and give it more scale and ambition — to reflect the scope of the film.”

Those tracks include two debuting exclusively on IndieWire in advance of the soundtrack’s release later this week. And, appropriately enough, one of those tracks is even called “Scary.”

Of the process behind creating so much new music, the composer explained, “We used a much larger orchestra and choir and also created several new themes; when we occasionally reprise moments from the first score, we re-recorded them with more complex and ambitious arrangements, like the music itself had gone through 27 years of maturing. … There was a lot more music required, which really allowed room for the original themes to develop and evolve in a way driven by the emotional complexity of how the Losers Club grapple with inner demons from the past and painful memories, and ultimately unite to confront their biggest fears.”

Teasingly, he added, “Pennywise is even more vengeful and flagrant this time, and the music had to also reflect that increased darkness, whilst never losing sight of the adventure and emotion that are at the core of the movie.”

Wallfisch recently worked on Neil Marshall’s “Hellboy,” Ted Mefli’s Best Picture nominee “Hidden Figures,” David F. Sandberg’s box office hits “Annabelle: Creation” and “Lights Out.” He recently received a Primetime Emmy nomination in the “Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special” category for his score for “Hostile Planet,” a six-part series for National Geographic.

The “It Chapter Two” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be available for streaming and digital purchase on Friday, August 30. Double LP vinyl with full album digital download, single LP colored vinyl, and Picture Disc vinyl versions are scheduled for release on December 6 and will soon be available for preorder.

Listen to both tracks below, exclusively on IndieWire. Warner Bros. will release “It Chapter Two” in theaters on Friday, September 6.

“Back To Neibolt”

“Scary”

