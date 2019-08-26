‘It’ Director Andy Muschietti Eyes Massive 390-Minute Cut of Both Films, Plus New Material

The filmmaker says a potential "It" supercut release would include "new scenes, new material."

Warner Bros. is touting the upcoming horror sequel “It Chapter Two” as the end of the blockbuster film franchise (the tagline reads: “Witness the End of It”), but that might not be true if director Andy Muschietti has his way. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Muschietti revealed he is an eyeing an idea that bring together both 2017’s “It” and 2019’s “It Chapter Two” into a single movie that would run a massive 390 minutes.”

“I can’t tell you, and this is only an expression of desire, of course. The supercut is something that is yet not out as an idea,” Muschietti said. “We have to talk about it. But I definitely want to make a supercut with material that nobody has seen because it was lifted from ‘Chapter Two.’ But also new stuff, new material…It would probably be around six and a half hours.”

Muschietti said a supercut combining “It” and “It Chapter Two” is more likely than a single movie that blends the two films together in a narrative that more closely reflects Stephen King’s horror novel. King wrote “It” using a non-linear story structure that tells the story of the Losers Club as adults and kids at once. Muschietti’s “It” films tell the story chronologically, with the 2017 film focusing on the characters as children and the upcoming “Chapter Two” picking up over two decades later with the characters as adults. Flashbacks are included in “It Chapter Two” that feature the child actors from “It.”

From the way Muschietti speaks about the idea, it would appear an “It” supercut would not only include deleted scenes from “It Chapter Two” but also brand new material that got cut from the story during the filming of both movies. Whether or not Warner Bros. wants to go ahead with a potential “It” supercut movie will depend greatly on the success of “Chapter Two.” The first “It” movie was a global blockbuster with $700 million worldwide, which makes it the biggest horror film ever released unadjusted for inflation. Expectations are high for “It Chapter Two” to deliver at the box office.

Warner Bros. is opening “It Chapter Two” in theaters nationwide September 6.

