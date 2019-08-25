Jeff Goldblum Is Totally Perplexed About Recent Spider-Man Controversy in Hilarious D23 Interview

The actor was on hand at the Anaheim expo to promote his new Disney+ show "The World According to Jeff Goldblum."

It seems that actor Jeff Goldblum might be taking a page or two from fellow, perplexed Marvel Cinematic Universe star Gwyneth Paltrow.

In a red-carpet interview taken over the weekend at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Goldblum appeared to be totally nonplused about the recent breakup between Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, and Sony over the Spider-Man franchise. Goldblum was on hand at the event to promote his new Disney+ show “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” in which he turns ordinary objects on their head. He also has an upcoming voiceover appearance in the Disney+ series “What If…?” which imagines an MCU where certain real-life historical events didn’t go as planned. Watch his hilarious bizarre interview below.

Best trailer to come out of #D23Expo last night is Jeff Goldblum’s incredulous response to the #Spiderman drama he hadn’t heard about yet. pic.twitter.com/5Zd0MR7ZPX — The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) August 24, 2019

While at D23, the lanky, charismatic Goldblum also teased a possible appearance in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder,” from director Taika Waititi. “I can’t reveal any secrets, not that I know anything definitively, but there’s a whisper of a thought or notion that I might have some participation in it,” said Goldblum, who previously appeared as Sakaar in “Thor: Ragnarok.” “I would love to, to the extent that Taika Waititi is directing it. I would show up anywhere where Taika Waititi is — and all of Marvel too.”

IndieWire recently interviewed Goldblum, who talked about his predilection for visionary directors, while also sharing his love of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I’m not really focused on anybody else’s standards, but I am still trying to follow my own instincts and appetite to keep getting better,” he said. “I like the idea of working with people who are doing things intended to be strictly and purely adventurous.”

Goldblum most recently appeared in the Rick Alverson film “The Mountain.” The six-foot-four actor’s “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” will bow on Disney+ with 12 episodes on November 12, which is the launch date of the new streaming platform.

“The premise of the show is, because it’s the world according to Jeff Goldblum, it’s me with all the information and experience that my life has entailed up ’til this point now, plopping me [into] the world of exploration of one thing or another,” Goldblum said at D23. “It’s not as if I do some extra homework/research/bone up on it so that I tend to know something about it and then tell you about it. No, it’s not like that.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.