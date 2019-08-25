John Carpenter on ‘Halloween’ Series Ending: Don’t Count on It

Just like masked killer Michael Myers, the "Halloween" franchise won't be dying anytime soon, says the horror master.

Like Michael Myers himself, the “Halloween” franchise just can’t be killed. During a panel at Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia over the weekend, creator John Carpenter assured audiences that his horror series won’t be ending anytime soon, as reported by TheWrap.

“As long as there’s money in this, I wouldn’t count on an ending,” Carpenter said. Directed by David Gordon Green, the next Halloween film, “Halloween Kills,” will hit theaters in October 2020, with “Halloween Ends” arriving in 2021.

“[Jason Blum] convinced me to stop sitting on the sidelines and bitching and get off my butt and help … No one’s ever asked me before,” Carpenter said about returning to the franchise. Last year’s “Halloween,” also directed by Green, was Carpenter’s first involvement with the films since his 1978 classic. Carpenter will provide the scores for the upcoming films, along with his son, Cody Carpenter.

“I loved what the director, David Gordon Green, did. I thought he did a great job, and it was terrific … [Jamie Lee Curtis] was fabulous, just fabulous. She’s still great…Go see the next ‘Halloween’ movies, they’ll be good!” Green said.

Director Green previously said that “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends” will conclude this particular strand of the Michael Myers/Laurie Strode story — making way for more filmmakers to contribute their own stories to the burgeoning “Halloween” universe. Green also added that “Halloween Ends” “will be my last one,” but promises a satisfying ending.

David Gordon Green’s previous remarks, meanwhile, come into conflict with Carpenter’s philosophy on the longevity of the series. “The fun of it is also seeing it end, and knowing that it can. If you just keep trying to elongate it and milk it for all of the money, then that’s boring,” Green said.

Green and writer Danny McBride’s “Halloween” — co-written by Jeff Fradley — brought Michael Myers back into the good graces of both critics and audiences, earning positive reviews and racking in a scary-good $255 million globally off a $10 million budget. This 2018 version served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, ignoring the many sequels and remakes in between. Altogether the series has spawned 11 films and counting.

