‘Justice League’ Cinematographer Bashes Joss Whedon’s Cut: ‘I Cried All the Way Through’

Fabian Wagner says he cried while watching Whedon's "Justice League" cut, and they weren't happy tears.

“Justice League” cinematographer Fabian Wagner did not hold back when asked by Comic Book Debate about his thoughts on Joss Whedon’s cut of the Warner Bros. superhero tentpole. Wagner was hired by Zack Snyder, who left the project in post-production to spend time with his family after a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon boarded the project and oversaw reshoots, reshaping Snyder’s original cut and adding more humor into the script. Wagner did not work on the additional photography, and it appears he did not like what he saw in the theatrical cut.

When asked if he saw Whedon’s “Justice League” cut, Wagner replied, “I have, unfortunately.” The cinematographer was then asked to explain how much the movie changed when Whedon took over for Snyder.

“It’s really hard to say because I was watching it and I think I was crying all the way through,” Wagner said. “So it’s hard for me to say exactly how much was changed, but a lot was changed. It looked very different, and it’s sad for me because I loved working with Zack. I had the best time of my life.”

Wagner continued, “There were many other things on that movie that made it so good apart from the fact that I was working with Zack and the whole gang. I met my wife on that job. There [were] a lot of other things. It was just a great shoot, and so it was a shame to see the film the way it turned out to be.”

Zack Snyder fans have rallied on social media since the release of “Justice League” in November 2017 to urge Warner Bros. to release the director’s original cut. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement made headlines this summer after fans paid for an aerial banner at San Diego Comic-Con that encouraged the studio to put out Snyder’s version of the film.

Outside of “Justice League,” Wagner is best known for his work as cinematographer on “Game of Thrones.” Wagner served as DP for Miguel Sapochnik on such iconic episodes like “Battle of the Bastards,” “The Winds of Winter,” “The Long Night,” and “The Bells.” Wagner’s additional film work includes “Victor Frankenstein” and “Overlord.” Listen to Wagner’s full discussion with Comic Book Debate in the video below.

