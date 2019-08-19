Jason Momoa Says Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut Is ‘Ssssiiicccckkkkkk’

The actor, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, recently took to Instagram to trumpet Snyder's long-rumored cut.

Shaggy Hawaiian heartthrob Jason Momoa is DC Extended Universe serf Zack Snyder’s number-one cheerleader. The actor, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, recently took to Instagram to sing Snyder’s praises, thanking the director for boosting his career, and trumpeting the rumored “Justice League” director’s cut that, according to some fans, Warner Bros. is currently holding hostage.

In a caption accompanying a picture of Momoa and Snyder, the actor writes, “Well let’s be honest if it wasn’t for this man we wouldn’t have Aquaman I love u Zachary synder [sic]. Mahalo for showing me the synder [sic] cut. Here is a token of my appreciation. Leica Q2 for inspiring me as an artist through and through @leicacamerausa I wish I was a better actor but I can’t lie. The Snyder cut is ssssiiicccckkkkkk”

When Warner Bros. announced in June that Ann Sarnoff would replace Kevin Tsujihara, who stepped down amid misconduct allegations, as the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, Snyder acolytes began trolling the Warner Bros. Twitter page demanding the release of the “Snyder cut” of the 2017 “Justice League.” The “Snyder cut” refers to a long-mythologized version of the film that failed to see the light of day once Snyder had to exit the film to deal with a family tragedy. “Avengers” director Joss Whedon stepped up to oversee the film’s completion, with reshoots that apparently made Snyder’s version more light on its feet.

As “Justice League” is the second-lowest grossing film in the DC Extended Universe behind this year’s “Shazam!,” there’s not much motivation for Warner Bros. to release the cut. James Wan’s 2018 “Aquaman,” however, was a huge success, so the director’s cut would at least draw Momoa fans.

Snyder, meanwhile, has returned to the DCEU, with “Wonder Woman 1984,” which he produced, releasing in 2020. Also that year, his directorial effort “Army of the Dead” will be released as well.

