Kevin Feige Details the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Severed Head Scene Too Bleak for Theaters

Kevin Feige tells Empire magazine the full details of the scene too traumatizing to be released.

Just how dark was “Avengers: Endgame” originally going to be? Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo made headlines at Comic-Con for revealing a cut “Endgame” scene that would’ve involved the severed head of Chris Evans’ “Captain America,” but that scene was originally designed to be even more traumatizing. In a new interview with Empire magazine, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals the scene had even more gruesome imagery.

“One of the ideas was, when they finish the time heist, they returned to a world [in 2023] that Thanos had already conquered, that involved all of that, the throne made of bones and skulls and had him tossing, like a bowling ball, Captain America’s severed skull head, still in the cowl, to Captain America,” Feige said. “And it was pretty cool, but the logic to get there defeated us.”

Feige said the scene got far enough along that concept art of the severed head probably exists. The reason Feige and his fellow Marvel braintrust wanted to include Thanos sitting atop decapitated heads and skulls is because they wanted to continue to make the villain a terrifying threat after the “Avengers: Infinity War” finale.

“Thanos is not just a purple guy with a big chin who sits in chairs and smirks, which is basically all he had been up until ‘Infinity War,'” Feige said. “So much of the time we spent in a conference room in Pinewood in Atlanta that someday I want to have a plaque: ‘It was here that nine people almost lost their minds developing and writing “Infinity War” and “Endgame.”‘ I would keep opening the book and saying, ‘but we need to do this. We need something like this. Thanos can do this.'”

Feige added, “Some of that led to things you saw in ‘Infinity War’ in Nowhere where he turns Drax into a pile of cubes. Or turns Nebula into that spiraling ribbon. Or has bubbles come out of Star-Lord’s gun. His casual, sadistic use of the stones was something that we kept wanting to do.”

Clearly the image of Captain America’s severed head was too sadistic for the theatrical cut. “Avengers: Endgame” is now available on Blu-ray and on demand.

