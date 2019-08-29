Kirsten Dunst Laments Lack of Awards Recognition: ‘Maybe I Don’t Play the Game Enough’

"It would be nice to be recognized by your peers," the actress tells Sirius XM host Larry Flick.

Kirsten Dunst’s impressive career has spanned beloved independent films (“The Virgin Suicides,” “Melancholia”) and comic book blockbusters (Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy), but the actress tells Sirius XM host Larry Flick (via The Independent) that she’s never been able to feel the power of her storytelling. Looking back at her career, Dunst said she has felt a lot of disappointment about how some of her movies have been panned upon release and the lack of awards recognition she’s garnered.

“The things that people [enjoy] are like, ‘Remember when ‘Marie Antoinette’ [came out] – y’all panned it? And now you all love it. Remember ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’? Panned. Now you all love it,'” Dunst said. “It’s interesting to me. I feel like a lot of things I do people like later. I’ve never been recognized in my own industry. I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for ‘Fargo.’ Maybe they just think I’m the girl from ‘Bring It On.’”

“I just feel like, ‘What did I do?’” Dunst continued. “I am so chill. Maybe I don’t play the game enough. I mean I do everything I’m supposed to. It’s not like I’m rude or not doing publicity or anything. I just feel like…. I know that all you have is your work at the end of the day. And that’s all people really care about. I’m intelligent enough to know that and have perspective, but sometimes you’re like, ‘It would be nice to be recognized by your peers.'”

Dunst earned her first Golden Globe nomination in 1994 for “Interview With a Vampire” and received a second nomination for her leading role in the second season of FX’s anthology series “Fargo.” The role also earned Dunst her first and only Emmy nomination to date. Despite winning the Best Actress prize at Cannes for her role in Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia,” Dunst remains without an Oscar nomination. The actress currently stars opposite her “Melancholia” co-star Alexander Skarsgård in the Showtime limited series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

Listen to Dunst’s appearance on Sirius XM’s “In-Depth With Larry Flick” in the video below.

