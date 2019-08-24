‘Lady and the Tramp’ Trailer: Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux’s Live-Action Puppy Love Leads Disney+

"Support the Girls" scribe Andrew Bujalski wrote the screenplay for Disney's upcoming remake, which will launch on the same day as Disney+.

“Lady and the Tramp” is Disney’s latest live-action reimagining, only a) this one is actually live-action, unlike certain remakes using fancy shmancy CGI animation, and b) the new film is headed for Disney+, not theaters. See for yourself in the first trailer below.

Per previous synopses, “Lady and the Tramp” is set to tell the story of an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady (voiced by Tessa Thompson) who meets a street-smart, stray mongrel called the Tramp (Justin Theroux), and the two embark on many romantic adventures together — which will of course include the iconic spaghetti smooch scene from the original film.

With a script by Andrew Bujalski (“Support the Girls”), the new film could find fresh footing in the class disparities these two adorable puppers represent. Bujalski balanced similar inequality issues with a great deal of exuberant fun in his critically hailed 2018 film (starring Regina Hall), so perhaps he found a way to work in those themes for these kid-centric canine adventures.

The cast is also a bright spot. Thompson and Theroux are bona fide talents who’ve proven themselves capable of creating a wide range of eccentric characters, and they’ll be joined by Sam Elliott (as a Bloodhound named Trusty), Benedict Wong (as Bull the Bulldog), and Janelle Monáe (as Peg, a Pekingese puppy). As far as the human stars, Kiersey Clemons (“Easy,” “Hearts Beat Loud”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), and Arturo Castro (“Broad City,” “Alternatino”) make up the on-screen cast members.

Theroux is a long-time supporter of animal adoption, so it’s nice to see his onscreen pup is played by a rescue dog. Monte plays the Tramp, and has already spurred on more adoptions at the shelter he was cast from. Take a look at his performance in the trailer below, and look for “Lady and the Tramp” when Disney+ launches Nov. 12.

Every day could be an adventure. Watch the new trailer for Lady and the Tramp, a reimagining of a timeless classic. Start streaming November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q4TYmqAFMd — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

