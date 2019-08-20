‘Lady and the Tramp’: First Look at Disney’s Andrew Bujalski-Scripted Live-Action Streaming Film

The early Disney+ offering features a pair of lovable canine heroes voiced by Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux.

Disney’s adoration for live-action adaptations is now extending to its other big bet: upcoming streaming service Disney+. When the service rolls out later this fall on November 12, it will include a robust slate of programming from the Mouse House. Disney+ originals will include new television series based on the enormously popular “Star Wars” and Marvel Cinematic Universe brands and the platform will also be home to many of the company’s most popular legacy films and shows. Most Pixar films, the first two “Star Wars” trilogies, and all 30 seasons of “The Simpsons” will be available on the service.

And it will also offer yet another live-action remake to join recent hits like “The Lion King” and “Aladdin”: “Lady and the Tramp,” now with actual dogs. Directed by Charlie Bean and written by Andrew Bujalski (yes, “Computer Chess” and “Support the Girls” Bujalski, yet another interesting pick from a studio that loves to choose indie filmmakers for mainstream properties, in the vein of Alex Ross Perry and David Lowery), the film features the voices of Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as the eponymous dogs.

Disney’s own fan magazine has revealed a first look at the film, which ensures that it does indeed star dogs in the roles of fancy Lady and scrappy Tramp. Sadly, the new look does not include even a hint of tasty Italian food, and presumably the studio is saving that trademark image for another glimpse at the film.

When the magazine arrives later this month, it will also boast a new interview with Thompson and Theroux, with more tidbits about the film, including the revelation that the film is populated with rescue dogs, all of whom found “forever homes” when production ended.

“Disney twenty-three” is offered exclusively to D23 Gold and Gold Family Members as a benefit of their membership, and those members will start receiving this new issue later this month. The studio giant will likely also roll out additional Disney+ series and film news at the upcoming D23 Expo in Anaheim, kicking off on August 23.

Check out the first look at “Lady and the Tramp” below.

Disney

