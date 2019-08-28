The five-part documentary will premiere at the Tribeca TV Festival in September before debuting on Starz the following month.

After seeing critical success with docuseries like “America to Me” and “Warriors of Liberty City,” Starz is continuing its prestige documentary push with “Leavenworth.” Produced by Steven Soderbergh, alongside Paul Pawlowski and David Check, the upcoming five-hour doc tells a controversial true-crime story that plays out in the military justice system.

You can check out the trailer below, but here’s the official synopsis from Starz:

“Leavenworth” is centered on Clint Lorance, who’s serving a 19-year sentence for murder at The United States Penitentiary, Leavenworth. While deployed in Afghanistan in July 2012, the former lieutenant ordered fire on three local men riding a motorcycle, killing two of them and outraging his platoon. In a first-hand account of a soldier navigating the U.S. Army’s legal system, Lorance seeks to overturn his conviction, provoking emotional debate between supporters and detractors that rises to the national stage. As determinations on Lorance’s fate unfold, questions probe not only the merits of his conviction, but analyze the system at large and ultimately test the balance of guilt and innocence in the inscrutable circumstances of today’s wars.

Lorance’s case made national headlines after a February 2015 story ran in The New York Times, and it recently came back into discussion when Don Brown, Lorance’s co-counsel and consultant during his appeal, published a book on the ordeal this year. In “Travesty of Justice,” Brown argued the Army restricted critical evidence from being shown in Lorance’s trial.

Starz first started rolling out documentary programming with Steve James’ “America to Me,” which the premium cable network bought out of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival before rolling out the 10-episode series later that year. “America to Me” received was among the best reviewed television programs of the year, earning a TCA and Critic’s Choice nomination and landing on multiple Best of the Year lists.

“Leavenworth” will premiere at the Tribeca TV Festival. The docuseries marks Soderbergh’s third venture with Starz, following the scripted series “Now Apocalypse” (which was canceled after one season) and “The Girlfriend Experience” (which was recently renewed for a third season).

Watch the trailer for “Leavenworth” below.

“Leavenworth” premieres at the 2019 Tribeca TV Festival on September 15. The five-part docuseries makes its Starz debut on October 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

