Lee Pace Sets the Record Straight on Coming Out, Hints at ‘Pushing Daisies’ Revival

The actor recently discussed his sexuality, and a possible reboot of the cult ABC series, in an interview.

Lee Pace’s sexuality has long been the subject of tabloid fodder and speculation, ever since his “The Hobbit” co-star Ian McKellen, ever prone to similar gaffes, outed the 40-year-old actor. In a new interview with BuzzFeed, Pace is here to set the record straight.

Last year, Pace appeared on Broadway as closeted Mormon Joe Pitt in Tony Kushner’s epic play “Angels in America,” and during an interview with W Magazine, the actor became flustered when the topic of his sexuality came up.

“I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women,” he said. “I don’t know why anyone would care. I’m an actor and I play roles. To be honest, I don’t know what to say — I find your question intrusive.” Pace later tweeted to identify himself as a member of the “queer community.”

When asked by BuzzFeed if anything has changed since his public coming-out, Pace said, “I never felt like I was in [the closet], so I don’t know what to say about it. It didn’t really feel like that much of a change.”

“I’m 40 years old. I’ve been who I am my whole life,” he added. “It’s not like anything has altered.”

Pace, who enjoyed a long run on AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire” and a brief stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Guardians of the Galaxy,” also teased the possibility of a revival of his beloved late-2000s cult series “Pushing Daisies.”

“Whenever I get together with [creator] Bryan [Fuller], we kind of talk about how great it would be to get the gang back together,” Pace said.

The quirky “Pushing Daisies” centered on Pace as a pie-maker with the ability to resurrect the dead. Despite two Emmy-winning, acclaimed seasons, the show was canceled by ABC in 2009. “Everyone’s busy, though! It’d be hard to wrangle everyone back up for it,” said Pace of a possible reunion.

His co-stars included Anna Friel (fantastic on the second season of Starz’s “The Girlfriend Experience”), Kristin Chenoweth, Chi McBride, and Ellen Greene. Series creator Bryan Fuller went on to find success with “Hannibal” and “American Gods,” which he split from after just one season amid creative and financial differences.

Watch the BuzzFeed video interview below.

Full interview: @leepace joins #AM2DM to talk his new film #DrivenMovie, how coming out as queer has impacted his life, whether we can ever expect a “Pushing Daisies” reboot, and more pic.twitter.com/62OYG6hFCf — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) August 23, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.