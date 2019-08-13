‘Little Women’ First Trailer: Greta Gerwig’s Oscar Hopeful Reunites Ronan and Chalamet

The beloved "Lady Bird" trio take on Louisa May Alcott's iconic 1868 novel of the same name.

Greta Gerwig delivered one of the best coming-of-age movies ever with “Lady Bird,” so it’s only fitting the Oscar-nominated writer-director is tackling one of the most iconic coming-of-age stories ever written for her next feature. Enter “Little Women,” Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name. The source material is already responsible for several movie classics, including the 1994 Gillian Armstrong-directed “Little Women” starring Winona Ryder, Claire Danes, and Kristen Dunst, and now many cinephiles are hoping Gerwig can deliver another cinematic highlight with Alcott’s beloved characters.

Gerwig’s “Little Women” reunites her with “Lady Bird” Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, plus “Midsommar” darling Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Bob Odenkirk, and Chris Cooper. The story centers around the March sisters’ coming-of-age experiences in 1860s Massachusetts, but Gerwig has redrawn the narrative structure of Alcott’s novel to tell the events in non-chronological order.

Speaking to IndieWire at Sundance earlier this year, Pugh teased that Gerwig’s adaptation will feel both familiar and radically different to fan’s of the novel. “I think what Greta [Gerwig]’s done is make a classic that we’ve all seen and we’ve all heard and we’ve all read — if you haven’t, you’ve heard your gran talk about it at some point — and she’s made it relevant to us now and she’s made these four sisters talk in a way that sisters talk,” Pugh said. “It was a really cool thing to be part of, and it’s fresh. I’m looking forward to watching it, and I got to work with some amazing women — and men.”

With “Lady Bird,” Gerwig became only the fifth woman nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards. Gerwig also picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, while the film landed in the Best Picture race as well. The award season success of “Lady Bird” (which IndieWire recently named the 10th best film of the decade) has made “Little Women” the late-hitting Oscar hopeful to watch for awards prognosticators.

Sony Pictures will release “Little Women” in theaters December 25. Watch the first official trailer below.

