‘Lodge 49’: The First 68 Seconds of Season 2 Will Have You Hooked — Watch

If you haven't taken the plunge with this AMC series, perhaps this surprise cameo/pyrotechnics combo will do the trick.

Every “Lodge 49” fan has their own way of answering what the show is “actually about.” Some will point to the logline of a wayward surf and pool enthusiast who stumbles across a secret society. Others will point to the show’s subtle critiques of capitalism and how a money-dominated society slowly grinds down everyone caught within it.

One of the magical things about this AMC series is that, even when you have a pretty firm grasp on what the show is going for, it will happily keep you on your toes. That’s how you end up with an eminently fascinating minute of television like the one that opens up Season 2.

Opening on a suddenly replenished Dud Dudley (Wyatt Russell) offering a singsong Spanish phrase while nestled in his seat on board a plane heading to who knows where, the camera pulls back to reveal Ernie (Brent Jennings), clad in a mariachi bolero jacket. Then things really start to take off.

There’s a character throughout “Lodge 49” that only exists as an audiobook narrator. For those who are unfamiliar with who plays this mysterious, heretofore-unseen figure, you’re in for a real surprise in the scene below.

In its own artful way, “Lodge 49” usually raises more questions than it answers. (If the flaming globe head and typewriter are total mysteries, Season 1 currently available on Hulu will help clarify that these aren’t exactly random conclusions.)

So what comes next for this pair, with Ernie as a knight and Dud as his trusty squire? For those with the means of translating, “sueño” is the key word in Dud’s first line. But “Lodge 49” has a way of showing how dreams come in many different forms.

The first episode of “Lodge 49” Season 2 is available to stream via the AMC website. New episodes air Mondays at 10 p.m. on AMC

