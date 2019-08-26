‘Lucy in the Sky’ Official Trailer: Natalie Portman Returns to Oscar Season in Astronaut Drama

Jon Hamm and Zazie Beetz co-star in the feature directorial debut of "Fargo" showrunner Noah Hawley.

Natalie Portman is no stranger to Oscar season. In addition to winning the Academy Award for Best Actress thanks to her leading turn in Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Sawn,” Portman has also earned nominations for “Closer” (Best Supporting Actress) and “Jackie” (Best Actress). The actress is eyeing a fourth nomination this upcoming season with “Lucy in the Sky,” a psychological astronaut drama directed by television favorite Noah Hawley. The showrunner behind beloved FX original drama series “Legion” and “Fargo” is making his feature directorial debut with “Lucy in the Sky.”

“Lucy in the Sky” is loosely based on the true story of astronaut Lisa Nowak and her romantic involvement with fellow astronaut William Oefelein. Portman stars in the film as Lucy Cola, an astronaut who returns home from a long mission and finds herself losing her connection to her family. When her boyfriend begins having an affair with an astronaut trainee, Lucy takes drastic measures to right the wrong. Joining Portman in the cast are Jon Hamm, Hawley’s “Legion” actor Dan Stevens, Ellen Burstyn, and “Atlanta” favorite Zazie Beetz (who also has awards hopeful “Joker” opening this fall).

Fox Searchlight is launching “Lucy in the Sky” with a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. “Lucy” is one of three upcoming Oscar hopefuls backed by Searchlight, which earlier this year scored 10 nominations for Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” and three nominations for Marielle Heller’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” In addition to “Lucy,” Searchlight also has Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” and Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life.” All three movies will be playing the Toronto International Film Festival.

Portman was at the center of Oscar buzz less than a year ago for her performance as a jaded pop star in Bradley Corbet’s “Vox Lux.” Neon campaigned Portman for Best Supporting Actress but she did not receive a nomination. “Lucy in the Sky” is not the only astronaut drama entering Oscar season this year as Brad Pitt and James Gray’s space movie “Ad Astra” is debuting in competition at Venice before a September 20 theatrical rollout.

“Lucy in the Sky” will open in limited theaters beginning October 4. Watch the official trailer for the movie in the video below.

