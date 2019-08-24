‘The Mandalorian’ Trailer: Disney+ Star Wars Series Gets Bountiful First Look

Jon Favreau: "We were able to put together a production that stands up side by side with all the features."

“Star Wars” is coming to Disney+ and it’s bringing a bit of the Dark Side with it. At this weekend’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, the team behind the new series “The Mandalorian” answered a few lingering questions, unveiling the first public look at the show set to make its streaming debut this fall.

This first peek not only gives a clue about the greater world of the series, but highlights the impressive cast. Pedro Pascal stars as the title character, a gun-toting, rule-breaking bounty hunter in the mold of past “Star Wars” rapscallions like Boba Fett and Sabine Wren.

“We were able to put together a production that stands up side by side with all the features,” said Jon Favreau at Friday’s presentation.

Set in the time after the events of “Return of the Jedi,” the show also features a bevy of other new characters, from former Empire soldiers to operatives still loyal to what’s left of the Emperor’s reach. Gina Carano, Carl Weathers (playing the perfectly named Greef Karga, the head of a bounty hunter ring), Giancarlo Esposito, and Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi will all feature into the series.

Against this backdrop, it sure looks like the show is focusing on the fact that things aren’t exactly going smoothly in the Outer Rim after the fall of the Empire. “The Mandalorian” is going to be 10 episodes with plenty of weapons, droids, and unfortunate fates for the creatures in the main character’s sights. (Look closely and you might even just spot a flamethrower or two.) In true “Star Wars” form, there are still plenty of mysteries left to answer when the series drops less than three months from now.

The series, created by Jon Favreau, is already in the works on Season 2. But in the meantime, this first collection of episodes will feature a number of different directors from both within and outside the Disney family, including Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow. “Star Wars Rebels” and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” boss Dave Filoni will be making his live-action directorial debut on the series as well.

Watch the new footage from the series below:

“The Mandalorian” will premiere Nov. 12 on Disney+.

