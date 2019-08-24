‘Marvel’s Moon Girl’: Black Female Superhero Comic Ordered to Series at Disney Channel

The series follows the adventures of a pint-sized, African American female superhero, who happens to be the "smartest person on the planet."

A new pint-sized African American superhero is joining Marvel’s superhero TV universe in what will be an animated series titled “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” Ordered by the Disney Channel, and based on the popular comic book, “Moon Girl” follows the adventures of nine-year-old Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), a 13-year-old super-genius, and her ten-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

The series hails from “black-ish” and “grown-ish” executive producers Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland via their ABC Studios-based Cinema Gypsy Productions, as well as Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment, and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter (Disney’s “Kim Possible”).

Created by Amy Reeder, Brandon Montclare, and Natacha Bustos, Moon Girl made her first appearance in the December 2016 comic, “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1.” Fishburne’s interest in developing it into a series with Marvel, first made headlines in February 2018. Although, at the time, it had not been given a greenlight, and didn’t have an official home.

Related Disney Channel Fires 'Andi Mack' Actor Arrested for Allegedly Plotting Sex With Minor

'Star Wars': No Jedi? No Wars? No Problem! Here's How 'Resistance' Is Different From the Rest of the Galactic Franchise

A year and a half later, Disney Channel has now moved the project forward, ordering an animated series based on the original characters.

“As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’,” Fishburne said. “Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero and I can’t wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur.”

Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment added, “Lunella doesn’t know she is the smartest person on the planet, but audiences will soon know how very cool Moon Girl is. Her adventures with giant buddy, Devil Dinosaur, are filled with so much wonder and joy, and this historic partnership with Disney Television Animation and Cinema Gypsy Productions proved the right formula to bring them to television.”

Moon Girl’s main superpower is her super intellect, which places her above the smartest earthly characters in the Marvel Universe, including Bruce Banner, Tony Stark, Reed Richards, and Victor Von Doom. Like Stark/Iron Man, she uses her supreme intelligence to build a variety of weapons for use in combat. She also has the ability to enter the consciousness of her pal Devil Dinosaur whenever she is angry, and use the creatures deadly reptilian power when necessary.

Given the location in which the series is set – New York City’s Lower East Side – audiences might wonder if Moon Girl will have any run-ins with other NYC-based so-called “street level” Marvel superheroes – notably Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist. Although there’s no indication of that so far.

And whether this animated series will eventually lead to a live-action series, or even movie, is probably a far-off dream for fans. The success of the series will likely determine any future expansion.

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” will be co-produced by Jeff Howard (“Planes”) and Kate Kondell (“The Pirate Fairy”), who will also serve as story editors.

The news was announced today at Disney’s D23 Expo by Fishburne, during Disney Television Animation’s panel.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.