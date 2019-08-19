‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Trailer: Season 3 Finds Midge on the Sunny Side

The hit Amazon Prime Video series travels to the opposite side of the East Coast on the title character's world tour.

After painstakingly recreating the world of 1950s New York, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is about to take in some very different scenery.

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first extended look at the upcoming Season 3, which finds Midge Maisel and her close inner circle visiting various points across America as part of her burgeoning stand-up career. Following a decision to go on the road with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) when last the audience saw her, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is set to travel to — among other places — Miami.

Of course, even while away from the familiar Village environs, there’s still plenty of the show’s favorites to check in on. Susie (Alex Borstein) has made the trip down south, even if tropical climates don’t appear to be her thing. Along the way, Midge’s parents Rose (Marin Hinkle) and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) still try to navigate the fallout from Midge’s ever-shifting personal and professional lives.

One other fateful decision at the close of last season leaves Midge up in the air with a pair of her companions past and present. This teaser also drops a few hints as to how her complicated feelings toward erstwhile husband Joel (Michael Zegen) might resolve themselves as the season progresses. (And hey, look! It’s Sterling K. Brown!)

In true “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fashion, Season 3 is set to arrive on Prime Video closer to the end of the year, just in time for the December holidays. In the meantime, the series is up for a bevy of Emmys at next month’s big ceremony. Brosnahan, Borstein, and the overall show will be looking to defend their titles in their respective categories (including Outstanding Comedy Series), while Hinkle and Shalhoub also nabbed 2019 acting nominations as well. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino are both nominated in the directing categories as well.

Season 3 of “Maisel” is part of a big year-end push for Prime Video, one that also includes the premiere of the rotoscope animated series “Undone” and the first season of the sci-fi series “The Expanse” at its new Amazon home.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 3 premieres December 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

