Michael Jackson Accuser Wade Robson Fires Back at Dave Chappelle Over Assault Victim Jokes

Chappelle is heard during his new Netflix special saying he does not believe Robson's allegation of child abuse against Michael Jackson.

Wade Robson, the dancer and choreographer who appeared in HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” documentary and accused Michael Jackson of child abuse, has issued a statement via The Wrap condemning Dave Chappelle over comments made in the comedian’s new Netflix special, “Sticks & Stones.” Chappelle’s latest Netflix stand-up debuted August 26 and courted controversy during a bit in which the comedian discusses Michael Jackson and R. Kelly’s abuse.

“I’m going to say something I’m not allowed to say, but I gotta be real: I don’t believe these motherfuckers,” Chappelle said about Jackson’s two accusers, Robson and James Safechuck. The comedian was not as doubtful when it came to addressing R. Kelly’s accusers, saying, “If I’m a betting man, I’m putting my money on he probably did that shit.”

Robson reacted to Chappelle’s comments by telling The Wrap, “Whether Dave Chappelle believes I was sexually abused as a child, or not, is of no concern to me. Yet, to go on from there, in his new Netflix special, to shame victims and trivialize and condone child sexual abuse in general, especially if the abuser is a celebrity or someone in a place of power, is disgusting, irresponsible and inexcusable on the part of Dave Chappelle, and on the part of Netflix for providing him the platform with which to do so.”

“One in six boys and one in four girls are sexually abused before the age of 18, and considering their actions, Dave Chappelle, Netflix, and the Michael Jackson Estate, who have recently supported Chappelle’s views, are part of the problem,” Robson continued. “I believe we can and should do better than this.”

Chappelle was also heard joking about the women who accused Louis C.K. of sexual harassment. C.K. later admitted to masturbating in front of several female comics. Chappelle criticized C.K.’s accusers because “nobody ran for the door” when the comedian’s crude behavior took place. “They all just kind of hung out, like, ‘I wonder if this guy is serious,'” he says.

Robson has been at the center of controversy since the premiere of “Leaving Neverland” at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The documentary finds Robson and Safechuck claiming that Jackson repeatedly molested them and tricked their families into trusting him. Robson got his start as a dancer for Jackson before serving as a choreographer for the likes of Britney Spears, *NSync, and more.

