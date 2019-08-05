‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Official Trailer Takes on the Atlanta Child Murders

The new trailer for Netflix's addictive crime series "Mindhunter" has landed ahead of the show's return on August 16.

The new trailer for Netflix’s addictive crime series “Mindhunter” has landed ahead of the show’s return on August 16. Season 2 finds FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Trench (Holt McCallany) taking on the Atlanta child murders, which unfolded place between 1979 and 1981, with 28 African-Americans slaughtered in Georgia.

Among the sage psychopaths to whom Holden and Bill will consult this season are Charles Manson (Damon Herriman, who also embodies the cult killer in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and New York serial killer David Berkowitz, a.k.a. Son of Sam. Also returning for the series based on the book by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker is Anna Torv (no, not Carrie Coon) as psychology professor Wendy Carr, who assists Holden and Bill in their investigations of criminal behavior.

As with Season 1, series creator Joe Penhall has once again lured top auteur talent to take the directing reins. David Fincher helms the opening episode of the season and at least one more, according to IMDb, followed by Andrew Dominik (“The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”) and Carl Franklin (“Devil in a Blue Dress”). Last season featured directors Asif Kapadia (“Amy”) and Tobias Lindholm (“A Hijacking”).

Season 1 was rooted in the early days of criminal profiling, but with this new season, we are now entering an era where discussions around criminal behavior became more widely understood — making Holden and Trench’s operation, heretofore relegated to a basement, more legitimate.

“In the 70s, post-Manson, post-Son of Sam, post-Zodiac, there really was, I don’t think you can say it was an epidemic, but there was definitely the feeling this has gotten away from us,” Fincher said about Season 2. “There was this transition. I remember it happening with Son of Sam. When I left the Bay Area in the mid 1970s and our parents moved to Oregon, you go 300 miles north and nobody talked about Zodiac. It had been this festering thing that had never been brought to any kind of closure but no one cared about it [outside of the Bay Area]. Then Son of Sam came, and it was Newsweek and Time, the cover.”

