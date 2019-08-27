‘Mr. Robot’ Trailer: USA Show’s Final Season is Simply Having a Violent Christmastime

Rami Malek is set to make one last wintery return as prestige TV's most ethically conflicted hacker.

Sometimes, really bad things happen around Christmastime. So it seems to be the case for Elliot and the many individuals wrapped up in the global chaos of “Mr. Robot.”

The series, which returns for its fourth and final season in early October, finds Elliot (Rami Malek) once again dealing with the ramifications of trying to undo his hacktivist past. Still working with the pesky spectral presence of Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), Elliot’s at the center of a yuletide reversal of fortune that could turn back the clock on the grand, economy-destabilizing project that’s been brewing since the beginning of the series.

Also back to help tell the closing chapters in the story are cast members Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, BD Wong, Grace Gummer, Martin Wallström, and Michael Cristofer. It’s not a stretch to say that at least a few of these central figures in the series may not survive these last few episodes (unless the blood on those white roses is one massive red herring wink to the fate of Wong’s series-spanning stringpuller.)

As he has with the show’s previous three seasons, Sam Esmail will be returning as both a writer and director on Season 4. The show briefly went on hiatus for all of 2018 while Esmail served as the director for Season 1 of the Amazon Prime Video series “Homecoming.” (Also, Malek did that Queen movie or something.)

For those looking for ominous, threatening figures brandishing weapons and attacking people bathed in the faint glow of Christmas lights, there’ll be more where that come from when the season debuts in a little over a month. Best of luck to everyone’s personal and financial data.

Watch the trailer for the farewell season (including all the requisite shots of the subway and down angular staircases) below:

“Mr. Robot” Season 4 premieres October 6 on USA.

