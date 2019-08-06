NYFF Announces 2019 Main Slate, Including ‘Parasite,’ ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire,’ and More

The annual fall festival will roll out the red carpet for some old favorites, new talents, and some of Cannes' most talked-about features.

The New York Film Festival has announced its main slate of programming for its 2019 edition, which features films from 17 different countries, including new titles from NYFF regulars and favorites from the international festival circuit as well as some newcomers. Standouts include Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or winner “Parasite,” Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow,” and the late Agnes Varda’s final film, “Varda by Agnes.”

Nine NYFF picks screened at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, including Mati Diop’s “Atlantics: A Ghost Love Story” and Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory.” Berlin offerings include Nadav Lapid’s Golden Bear winner “Synonyms” and Angela Schanelec’s “I Was at Home, But…,” which won the Silver Bear for Best Director.

Other filmmakers with new films screening at the festival include Olivier Assayas, Bertrand Bonello, Pedro Costa, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Arnaud Desplechin, Koji Fukada, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, Kelly Reichardt, Albert Serra, Justine Triet, and Federico Veiroj.

The festival previously announced that it will open with the world premiere of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and close with Edward Norton’s “Motherless Brooklyn,” in addition to hosting a centerpiece screening of Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.”

“Cinema is the domain of freedom, and it’s an ongoing struggle to maintain that freedom,” NYFF Director and Selection Committee Chair Kent Jones said in an official statement. “It’s getting harder and harder for anyone to make films of real ambition anywhere in this world. Each and every movie in this lineup, big or small, whether it’s made in Italy or Senegal or New York City, is the result of artists behind the camera fighting on multiple fronts to realize a vision and create something new in the world. That includes masters like Martin Scorsese and Pedro Almodóvar and newcomers to the festival like Mati Diop and Angela Schanelec.”

NYFF Special Events, Spotlight on Documentary, Convergence, Shorts, Retrospective, Revivals, and Projections sections, as well as filmmaker conversations and panels, will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2019 New York Film Festival runs September 27 – October 13. Check out the main slate for the festival below.

The 57th New York Film Festival Main Slate

“The Irishman,” Dir. Martin Scorsese Opening Night

“Marriage Story,” Dir. Noah Baumbach Centerpiece

“Motherless Brooklyn,” Dir. Edward Norton Closing Night

“Atlantics: A Ghost Love Story,” Dir. Mati Diop

“Bacurau,” Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles

“Beanpole,” Dir. Kantemir Balagov

“Fire Will Come,” Dir. Oliver Laxe

“First Cow,” Dir. Kelly Reichardt

“A Girl Missing,” Dir. Koji Fukada

“I Was at Home, But…,” Dir. Angela Schanelec

“Liberté,” Dir. Albert Serra

“Martin Eden,” Dir. Pietro Marcello

“The Moneychanger,” Dir. Federico Veiroj

“Oh Mercy!,” Dir. Arnaud Desplechin

“Pain and Glory,” Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

“Parasite,” Dir. Bong Joon-ho

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Dir. Céline Sciamma Film Comment Presents

“Saturday Fiction,” Dir. Lou Ye

“Sibyl,” Dir. Justine Triet

“Synonyms,” Dir. Nadav Lapid

“To the Ends of the Earth,” Dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa

“The Traitor,” Dir. Marco Bellocchio

“Varda by Agnès,” Dir. Agnès Varda

“Vitalina Varela,” Dir. Pedro Costa

“Wasp Network,” Dir. Olivier Assayas

“The Whistlers,” Dir. Corneliu Porumboiu

“The Wild Goose Lake,” Dir. Diao Yinan

“Young Ahmed,” Dir. Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

“Zombi Child,” Dir. Bertrand Bonello

