Quentin Tarantino Says His Last Film Will Be Horror If He ‘Comes Up With Terrific Story’

Other contenders for Tarantino's last movie include an R-rated "Star Trek" and a third "Kill Bill" movie.

Quentin Tarantino has a career-defining choice to make when it comes to his final movie. The filmmaker reminded fans in July before the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” that he still plans on retiring after directing his next movie, leading to much speculation about what that final movie will be. Tarantino has put two projects on the table, an R-rated “Stark Trek” film and a third “Kill Bill” movie, and now a third contender has emerged. During an interview on his international “Hollywood” press tour (via The Independent), Tarantino let it slip that horror could be in his future.

“If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth film,” Tarantino said. “I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film.”

While Tarantino has yet to make an all-out horror movie, he did mention that one sequence in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” flirts with the horror genre in a way his career never has before. The scene in question is when the stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) arrives at the Spahn Ranch and is greeted by members of the Manson Family cult.

“I do actually think that the Spahn Ranch sequence is the closest to a horror sequence,” Tarantino said. “I do think it’s vaguely terrifying. And I didn’t quite realize how good we did it, frankly, until my editor told me. He goes, ‘the Spahn Ranch sequence is a horror film…it’s “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” with a budget.’”

Tarantino’s last movie being a horror film depends entirely on whether or not he can come up with a good enough story. A script for Tarantino’s potential R-rated “Star Trek” movie already exists, written by “The Revenant” scribe Mark L. Smith. Tarantino has said he plans to revisit the script once the “Hollywood” press tour is over in order to punch it up, then he’ll decide whether or not a space adventure is where he’ll end his career.

As for a potential “Kill Bill” trilogy-ender, Tarantino said last month he was keeping conversations open with Uma Thurman. “Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth,” Tarantino said. “I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third ‘Kill Bill.’”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

