Quentin Tarantino Announces That He and Wife Daniella Are Expecting Their First Child

On top of the global success of "Once Upon a Time in America," the filmmaker is expecting his first child.

Maybe it’s a sign that he really is thinking about retirement. Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella, announced today that they’re expecting their first child.

The official statement, made to People Magazine, is brief and to the point: “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby.”

Tarantino, 56, and the 35-year-old Israeli model-singer have been on the road in recent months to promote “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,” which has made $183 million worldwide to date and is likely to score multiple Oscar nominations.

No word on a due date for the couple, who met at the Jerusalem Film Festival during his promotional tour for “Inglorious Basterds” in 2009 and began dating in 2016. They married nine months ago.

Tarantino has repeatedly hinted that he’s coming to the end of his filmmaking career, having long said he wanted to direct a total of 10 movies. (Even the one-sheet for “Once Upon A Time” announces at the top: “The 9th Film From Quentin Tarantino.”) And while it probably would be a long time before he could share that filmography with his heir, we’d love to know which classic movies would be among the first he’d want to his kid to see.

And for what it’s worth, he’s not entirely unfamiliar with children’s entertainment: He reportedly based Uma Thurman’s dance in “Pulp Fiction” on Duchess in the 1970 Disney animated classic “The Aristocats.”



Dancing Colors – Clip – The Aristocats

