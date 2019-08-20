The HBO series will welcome Sam Richardson, Luke Wilson, Aasif Mandvi, So Yong Kim, Macon Blair, and Patrick Brice to this year's festivities.

For anyone who wondered how the HBO series “Room 104” would keep being able to tell different stories from within the exact same motel, there’s a new group of episodes ready to reinvent the show once more. Season 3 of the series created by Mark and Jay Duplass is set to return with another round of inexplicably divergent tales from within the world of this tiny, unassuming room, this time with a few natural excursions to boot.

With an ever-changing cast for this ongoing anthology series, this new season also brings with it a bevy of new folks to help tell these wild tales. Filling out the Season 3 ensemble are a lengthy list that includes Sam Richardson, Luke Wilson, Aasif Mandvi, Dale Dickey, Macon Blair, Arturo Castro, Fred Melamed, David Paymer, June Squibb, and a shockingly non-mustachioed Paul F. Tompkins.

As usual, these half-hour episodes come to life through the style of some exciting independent filmmakers. Among this year’s list of returning favorites and new members of the club: So Yong Kim, Blair, Miguel Arteta, Patrick Brice, and Mark Duplass.

With the help of Travis Scott, this trailer shows a number of ways that “Room 104” plans to push the literal and figurative boundaries of the room itself. Seems like Season 3 is going to feature some trips to different planes of existence, where people set fire to their keyboards and are bathed in single colors. And never underestimate the eeriness of a home movie, whether it’s a kid’s birthday party or a guy penciling out an indecipherable piece on a canvas. (Also, it’s probably going to take a while to get all that wild plant life out of the room’s entryway.)

Watch the full trailer (including at least one eye in a place that it decidedly should not be) below:

“Room 104” Season 3 premieres September 13 on HBO.

