Ruth Bader Ginsburg Had a Surprise Meeting With Her ‘SNL’ Alter-Ego Kate McKinnon

The duo ran into each other during a recent production of "Fiddler on the Roof," and the comedian looked dazzled to meet her inspiration.

Only in New York. After portraying Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on “Saturday Night Live” for years, actress and comedian Kate McKinnon was treated to a surprise meeting with the Notorious RBG during a Tuesday night performance of an Off Broadway production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

EW reports that “social media was full of photos and video footage of the two meeting,” including some particularly charming snaps of the comedian shaking the justice’s hand and looking pretty dazzled to be doing so. Ginsburg and McKinnon also both joined the cast and crew of the Joel Grey production for photos after the show.

Abby Goldfarb, one of the actresses in the production, shared her own Instagram of the duo posing for photos on stage. “The notorious, honorable, badass, iconic #RBG visited us tonight at @fiddlernyc 🎻,” Goldfarb wrote on Instagram. “If that wasn’t enough, #katemckinnon came too…their meeting was epic. I have no words. ⁣(and my face does NOT represent my true awe, thanks, happiness, and joy in this moment…).”

McKinnon’s long-running impersonation of Ginsburg — including her firing off spunky takes on recent news of interest to the Supreme Court justice, plus her trademark “Gins-burned!” catchphrase — is known to Ginsburg. As EW notes, in the 2018 documentary “RBG,” Ginsburg “is seen watching McKinnon’s impression of her, calling the comedian ‘marvelously funny,’ even if the impression resembles her ‘not one bit.'”

Ginsburg has enjoyed an uptick in on-screen portrayals as of late, with McKinnon’s fun-loving impersonation leading a recent pack of RBG-centric entertainment, from Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s Oscar-nominated “RBG” to Mimi Leder’s 2018 biopic “On the Basis of Sex,” which starred Felicity Jones as a young Ginsburg.

