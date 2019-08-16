Why ‘Parasite’ Could Be a Major Oscar Contender — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 254: Here's what it would take for Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or winner to score in major categories.

With film festivals in Venice, Telluride, and Toronto mere weeks away, the fall movie season is already upon us, and with it comes the real start of Oscar season. However, even as anticipation rises for many of the high profile offerings with the potential to gain awards momentum, there are several beloved 2019 films that already screened earlier this year and are eager to remain in the conversation. Case in point: Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” a darkly comic tale of class warfare, won the Palme d’Or at Cannes way back in May, but the film is about to relaunch in the heat of Oscar season with prime slots on the fall circuit. The critically acclaimed title seems like an obvious contender for Best International Film, but the film’s distributor has much bigger plans. “Parasite” is primed to receive a campaign in major categories — but will Academy voters see beyond its “foreign language” status as they did for Alfonso Cuarón and “Roma” last year?

That’s one of the big questions at the center of this week’s Screen Talk episode, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson anticipate the developing campaign. They also talk about new additions to the TIFF lineup, including many promising documentaries and a few bigger narrative entries, from “Lucy in the Sky” to “Waves.”

Listen to the full episode below.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.