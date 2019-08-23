Fall Film Festival Hype: Final Predictions Before the Season Officially Begins

Screen Talk, episode 255: With Venice, Telluride, and Toronto around the corner, the fall movie season won't be a mystery much longer.

For much of the year, the fall movie season is a giant mystery. But the question marks will start fade next week, with the start of the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals, as major hyped films ranging from “Joker” to “Ford v Ferrari” will make their big premieres; the excitement continues the following week with the cavalcade of new titles at the Toronto International Film Festival, like “Jojo Rabbit” and “The Cave.” That means there is precious little time to speculate about the possibilities around the corner before the conversation settles on a handful of titles.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson assess the state of these festival lineups and which films seem most likely to have a real impact. They also take into account some of the industry developments that could cast a shadow over the proceedings, from Netflix and Amazon’s distribution strategies to Disney’s evolving relationship with its new slate of Fox titles. And as a reminder that there is more going on in the world of movies than film festivals, the hosts close out this week’s episode by assessing the news surrounding Spider-Man’s exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Listen to the full episode below.



