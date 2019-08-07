Emmys 2019: Hollywood’s Heavy-Hitters Duke it Out in Limited Series Acting

In this week's episode of "Screen Talk: Emmy Edition," guest host TV Critic Ben Travers implores you to consider Amy Adams.

As final voting grows near for the 2019 Emmy Awards, it’s the perfect time to examine some races that seem far from clear cut. Netflix’s “When They See Us” makes a strong showing across most of the categories honoring acting in a limited series or movie, while other series’ hopes ride on one or two bedrock performances, including Amazon’s “A Very English Scandal,” which missed out on an overall limited series nomination, but offers two strong contenders in Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw.

This week IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers fills in for an absent Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson and joins TV Awards Editor Libby Hill for our “Screen Talk: Emmy Edition” podcast in dissecting the minutiae of the limited series acting categories, where lesser known actors are going head to head with Hollywood heavy hitters. (Including a double-nominated Patricia Arquette, for Showtime’s “Escape At Dannemora” and Hulu’s “The Act.”) Their analysis also includes a lengthy argument over whether or not Emmy voters care what Oscar voters think, as well as Travers’ impassioned plea for eligible voters to not forget HBO’s “Sharp Objects” star Amy Adams when filling out their final ballots. Hill continues to stump for FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” dynamo Michelle Williams, who, alongside Adams, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Final-round Emmy voting is open from Thursday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. PT. Winners for the 71st Primetime Emmys Creative Arts Awards will be announced the weekend of Sept. 14 and 15, with the Primetime Emmys ceremony broadcast live on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22.

