Emmys 2019: This Year’s Drama Nominees Are Anything But Dramatic

We're not saying that "Game of Thrones" ruined these races. It just didn't help any.

For as stacked as the 2019 Emmy comedy categories are, the drama categories are comparatively dire. Blame it on a lack of competition, blame it on the TV Academy for overlooking viable contenders, blame it on the rain: No matter how you slice it, the drama races just doesn’t measure up this year.

It would be wrong to blame “Game of Thrones” for this lack of intrigue, what with its 32 Emmy nominations sucking up all the air in the room and all extra slots that could have potentially gone to a more interesting batch of candidates. RIP “Game of Thrones.” You will be missed. Eventually. Probably. But not this year.

And even if the batch of nominees is underwhelming, there’s still plenty to discuss.

This week, IndieWire Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson and TV Awards Editor Libby Hill are cracking open the drama series categories and trying to make sense of what’s inside, analyzing if “Game of Thrones” is powerful enough to sweep all of the categories, including acting, or if HBO’s fantasy behemoth looks to have a less dominant night than you’d expect.

But if not “Game of Thrones,” then what? The pair also examines what non-Westeros residents could serve as spoilers on Emmy night, including Billy Porter (“Pose”) in lead actor, Julia Garner (“Ozark”) in supporting actress, and Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) in lead actress.

Final-round Emmy voting is open from Thursday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. PT. Winners for the 71st Primetime Emmys Creative Arts Awards will be announced the weekend of Sept. 14 and 15, with the Primetime Emmys ceremony broadcast live on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22.

