‘Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Series Will Begin Shooting in 2020

At the ongoing D23 Expo, Disney unveiled its new Obi-Wan series as part of the upcoming "Star Wars" slate.

So now the Obi-Wan series is really, really real, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. — and that, pretty much, was all she had to say about that.

“After secrets and fibs and not being able to talk about it, I am thrilled to welcome out a beloved member of the Star Wars family,” she said of the long-rumored series.

Star Ewan McGregor walked out on stage to deafening cheers from the crowd. “It’s so nice,” he said. “It’s been four years of [dodging questions].”

Beyond that, details were scarce. Said Kennedy, “All scripts written. We start shooting next year.”

ADAM S DAVIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

McGregor will reprise his role as as sage Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, which began with “The Phantom Menace” back in 1999. The role of world-weary, wise Obi-Wan was originally played by Sir Alec Guinness in 1977’s “A New Hope,” in which Obi-Wan sacrificed himself to his former student, Darth Vader, in order to allow Luke, Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca to escape the evil Empire’s Death Star.

Disney+ is Walt Disney Studio’s new original streaming platform, set to launch November 12. The streaming destination will soon be home to animated series such as Disney Channel’s “Star Wars Resistance,” which unveils its second season this October, as well as a host of other properties that include multiple Marvel series and the “Star Wars” Bounty Hunter spinoff “The Mandalorian.”

Additional reporting by Hanh Nguyen.

