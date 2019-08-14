‘Star Wars Resistance’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Supreme Leader Kylo Ren and pre-‘Rise of Skywalker’ Setting

The trailer also confirms that the second season, which debuts in October, will be its last.

This October, resistance may not be so futile after all. Not to mix grand space franchises, but the trailer for the second and final season of “Star Wars Resistance” has gotten us hyped. One might even say, Hype(d) Fazon.

Yes, the best alien pilot in the galaxy is back, and just in time since the war between the Resistance and the First Order is in full effect. Following the action-packed Season 1 finale in which Kazuda Xiono witnessed the destruction of his family when Starkiller Base blew up his home planet, Tam defected to the First Order, and the Colossus space station became a spaceship by jumping into hyperspace, Season 2 doesn’t appear to have let up at all.

It’s wartime, and the series now takes place after “The Last Jedi” and leading into the events of the next film, “The Rise of Skywalker.” The appearance of Kylo Ren — with a dashing scar received courtesy of his battle with Rey in “The Force Awakens” — further confirms this spot on the timeline, as does Disney’s logline description of him as “Supreme Leader,” which makes this essential viewing to prepare for Episode IX.

Here’s Disney’s official description of Season 2:

The story picks up after a harrowing escape from the First Order, as the Colossus and all its residents find themselves lost in space, pursued by Agent Tierny and Commander Pyre. Kaz and team also face a myriad of new dangers along the way including bounty hunters, a suspicious Hutt, General Hux and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Tam grapples with her future and where her true allegiance lies, with her friends or the First Order. The thrilling final season will showcase how the unlikeliest of heroes can help spark hope across the galaxy.

Watch the Season 2 trailer:

“Star Wars Resistance” returns to Disney Channel and DisneyNOW on Sunday, Oct 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

