Meryl Streep to Find Herself for Steven Soderbergh in HBO Max’s ‘Let Them All Talk’

Soderbergh will continue to explore innovative distribution methods for his next project, set for HBO Max.

Steven Soderbergh will continue to explore innovative distribution methods for his next project, “Let Them All Talk,” which has just landed at the upcoming HBO Max. The rom-com-sounding project — like “Wine Country” for film snobs? — seems suspiciously out of Soderbergh’s wheelhouse, and maybe that’s why it sounds so refreshing.

“Let Them All Talk” reunites Soderbergh with Meryl Streep, who stars in his 2019 film “The Laundromat,” which Netflix will take to the Venice and Toronto film festivals. “Let Them All Talk” will tell the story of an acclaimed author who takes a journey of self-discovery with old friends, bringing her nephew, played by Lucas Hedges, along for the trip. Hedges soon finds himself romantically involved with a fledgling literary agent, played by Gemma Chan. Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest also star. The screenplay was penned by short story author and Deborah Eisenberg, who received a MacArthur Fellowship in 2009.

“This is the kind of project where you just say yes please sign me up,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, in a release announcing the deal. “To work with Steven Soderbergh and this all-star cast led by Meryl Streep is thrilling and sets the standard for features at HBO Max.”

Produced by Gregory Jacobs and executive-produced by Ken Meyer and Joseph Malloch, “Let Them All Talk” is already in production in New York, and will continue filming, intriguingly enough, on the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner and in the United Kingdom. Soderbergh has been teasing the project with cryptic messages via Twitter.

“Let Them All Talk” is Soderbergh’s latest project to hit streaming, with “Laundromat” and early 2019’s Sundance hit “High Flying Bird” both from Netflix, and his 2018 thriller “Unsane” distributed by Amazon. He has also mastered the art of the streaming series, with the HBO miniseries mystery “Mosaic” unspooling on HBO in 2018, and the period drama “The Knick” wrapping up on Cinemax in 2015. Soderbergh also has a short-form project in the works for Quibi.

Premiering in Venice on September 1, “The Laundromat” stars Streep, along with Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, Matthias Schoenaerts, James Cromwell, and Sharon Stone, with whom Soderbergh worked on “Mosaic.”

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s latest VOD streaming service, will launch in the spring of 2020.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.