The IndieWire Telluride 2019 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

Aug 30, 2019 6:00 pm

telluride film festival

The Telluride Film Festival

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News

Telluride 2019 Lineup: ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ ‘Uncut Gems,’ Tributes to Adam Driver and Renee Zellweger

Telluride Film Festival 2019 Ramps Up with Guest Director Pico Iyer

Pre-Festival Analysis

Fall Film Festival Hype: Final Predictions Before the Season Officially Begins

Telluride 2019: Why the Buzz at This Little Mountain Festival Can Make a Big Difference

Film Reviews

‘First Cow’ Review: Kelly Reichardt’s Sweet Buddy Movie Is ‘Old Joy’ in the Oregon Territory

‘Waves’ Review: Trey Shults’ Dizzying Tearjerker Depicts How a 21st-Century Family Can Fall Apart

‘Ford v Ferrari’ Review: Matt Damon and Christian Bale Power Old-School Race Car Drama

Features

‘Ford v Ferrari’ Leaves Telluride Opening Day Crowd Shaken and Stirred

Press Conferences, Panels, and Events

Acquisitions

