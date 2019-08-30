The IndieWire Telluride 2019 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News
Telluride 2019 Lineup: ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ ‘Uncut Gems,’ Tributes to Adam Driver and Renee Zellweger
Telluride Film Festival 2019 Ramps Up with Guest Director Pico Iyer
Pre-Festival Analysis
Fall Film Festival Hype: Final Predictions Before the Season Officially Begins
Telluride 2019: Why the Buzz at This Little Mountain Festival Can Make a Big Difference
Film Reviews
‘First Cow’ Review: Kelly Reichardt’s Sweet Buddy Movie Is ‘Old Joy’ in the Oregon Territory
‘Waves’ Review: Trey Shults’ Dizzying Tearjerker Depicts How a 21st-Century Family Can Fall Apart
‘Ford v Ferrari’ Review: Matt Damon and Christian Bale Power Old-School Race Car Drama
Features
‘Ford v Ferrari’ Leaves Telluride Opening Day Crowd Shaken and Stirred
Press Conferences, Panels, and Events
Acquisitions
