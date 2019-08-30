‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ New Trailer: Ass-Kicking Linda Hamilton Returns as Sarah Connor

Hamilton returns to the franchise that made her an action-movie icon in 1984.

Linda Hamilton returns to her ass-kicking action roots in the latest trailer for Paramount Pictures’ fall tentpole “Terminator: Dark Fate.” After playing Sarah Connor in James Cameron’s beloved “The Terminator” and groundbreaking “T2: Judgment Day,” Hamilton became an action-movie icon. Smartly, the actress skipped out on the poorly reviewed sequels “Rise of the Machines,” “Salvation,” and “Genisys,” but fortunately “Dark Fate” is retconning the “Terminator” franchise by serving as a director sequel to 1991’s “Judgment Day.” Watch the latest trailer for “Dark Fate” below.

Speaking on why she didn’t participate in the last three “Terminator” films, Hamilton said, “They’re very forgettable, aren’t they? You start something and you’re invested in the franchise, but somehow the characters that you care about weren’t there. Too many people, too many story points. So I think we’ve done a good job of narrowing down the focus again so it will echo the first two films.”

“Terminator: Dark Fate” stars Hamilton opposite franchise newcomers Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta. Despite fresh blood, the film’s biggest selling point is the reunion between original “Terminator” stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hamilton. The franchise’s creator James Cameron is also back in a producing role, although he was heavily involved with the film’s making and story idea. The film is directed by “Deadpool” filmmaker Tim Miller, working in the “Terminator” universe for the first time.

Speaking of Davis’ cyborg character, Miller said, “If you’re at all enlightened, she’ll play like gangbusters. If you’re a closet misogynist, she’ll scare the fuck out of you, because she’s tough and strong but very feminine. We did not trade certain gender traits for others; she’s just very strong, and that frightens some dudes. You can see online the responses to some of the early shit that’s out there, trolls on the internet. I don’t give a fuck.”

“It’s a painful life, and they’re scarred and take a lot of drugs to combat the pain of what’s been done to them. They don’t live a long time,” Miller said of the character.

Produced by James Cameron, the film releases November 1.

