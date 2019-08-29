‘The Aeronauts’ Trailer: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones Reunite for Hot Air Balloon Adventure

"The Aeronauts" joins "The Report" as being one of Amazon's potential Oscar contenders this fall awards season.

Following the Oscar-winning success of “The Theory of Everything,” Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones are back together on the big screen for another potential awards contender inspired by a true story. “The Aeronauts” re-teams Redmayne and Jones for a daring hot air balloon adventure based on the life of English aeronaut and astronomer James Glaisher. The movie is the latest directorial effort from Tom Harper, who was most recently in theaters this summer with the Jessie Buckley-starring “Wild Rose.” Harper is also known for directing episodes of “Peaky Blinders” and the 2016 “War & Peace” miniseries.

Amazon’s official synopsis for “The Aeronauts” reads: “Set in 1862, the movie follow wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and ambitious scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) as they mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history. This is a journey to the very edge of existence, where the air is thin and the chances of survival are slim. As their perilous ascent reveals their true selves, this unlikely pair discover things about each other – and themselves – that help them find their place in the world they have left behind.”

“The Theory of Everything” marked the last time Redmayne and Jones graced the big screen together and it resulted in Oscar nominations for both of them. Redmayne ended up winning the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Stephen Hawking. Pairing the two is a big get for Amazon, which will world premiere the adventure drama at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. The supporting cast includes Tom Courtenay, Phoebe Fox, Himesh Patel, Vincent Perez, and Anne Reid.

“A top priority for us on ‘The Aeronauts’ is authenticity,” producer Todd Lieberman has said, teasing the grand scale of the film’s aerial sequences. “With that in mind, we [did] as much balloon filming in the sky as the weather will allow. … We’re fortunate that Felicity and Eddie had the nerve to do these stunts themselves as it authenticates our entire approach.”

Amazon Studios will release “The Aeronauts” in theaters December 6. The movie will hit Amazon’s streaming platform soon after, on December 20. Watch the official trailer in the video below.

