‘The Dark Crystal’ Prequel New Trailer Calls Out Corrupt Leadership – Watch

The 10-part series returns to the magical world of Thra and Jim Henson's puppetry on Aug. 30 on Netflix.

“The Age of Resistance” is upon us to take on the corrupt people in power. In a new trailer for Netflix’s highly-anticipated prequel series to “The Dark Crystal,” the seven clans of Gelflings on Thra are starting to realize that their service to their Skeksis overlords needs to be questioned.

Netflix’s 10-part series is a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson cult classic film, in which viewers were introduced to the world of Thra, where the malevolent Skeksis use the power of the magical Crystal of Truth to replenish themselves and enslave the gentle race known as the Gelfling. A young Gelfling named Jen is taken in by the kind wizards known as Mystics and must fulfill his destiny to overthrow the Skeksis.

The new series takes place many years before the events of the movie and follows three Gelfling who discover the horrifying secret to how the Skeksis obtain their power. The cave-dwelling Deet (voiced by Nathalie Emmanuel) is called forth to take on something called the Darkening, while bookworm Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy) is tired of her princess life and seeks out the answer to a vision. Meanwhile, palace guard Rian (voiced by Taron Egerton) stumbles upon a horrifying secret and must spread the word that “Everything the Skeksis have ever told us was a lie.” The fires of insurrection are stoked, and the friends go on an epic journey to save the planet from a sickness that has spread across the land.

The series also features the voice talents of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver, Keegan-Michael Key, Helena Bonham Carter, Simon Pegg, and many more. Take a look at the new trailer:

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” will be released on Friday, Aug. 30 on Netflix.

