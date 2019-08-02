‘The Irishman’ Trailer: How This Early Look at Scorsese’s Latest Sets Oscar Expectations

Screen Talk, episode 253: The costly Netflix production has a premiere date and a trailer for its big Oscar play. Here's what to expect.

Among the many anticipated fall season movies, “The Irishman” looms large. With a budget somewhere in the vicinity of $200 million, Martin Scorsese’s mob movie promises groundbreaking de-aging technology paired with the sort of epic organized crime saga that calls to mind “Goodfellas.” But for all the talk of the movie’s production, little has been known about the look and feel of the film — until this week, when the first trailer dropped, just a few days after the movie was announced as the opening night selection of the New York Film Festival.

It seems clear that Netflix will be campaigning hard for “The Irishman,” as the movie takes up the streaming platform’s high-profile awards season slot that went to “Roma” last year. However, it remains to be seen just how much “The Irishman” will thrive in the Oscar race as Hollywood continues to express uneasiness about the company’s approach to theatrical distribution. So what happens now?

That’s first big question in this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson debate the trailer and its wider implications. They also tackle the trailer for “1917,” the box office gross for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and whether or not “Hobbs and Shaw” is actually better than “The Lion King” (as Kohn attempts to argue).

Screen Talk goes on hiatus next week and will return on August 16.

Listen to the full episode below.

