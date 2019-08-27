‘The King’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Reigns Over Netflix’s Shakespearean Epic

The ambitious Netflix period drama from "The Rover" director David Michôd is set to world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

All hail Timothée Chalamet! Netflix has debuted the official trailer for “The King,” in which the “Call Me By Your Name” Oscar nominee and indie favorite stars as Henry V. The royal epic is the latest directorial effort from “The Rover” and “War Machine” director David Michôd. The filmmaker co-wrote the script with writer-director-actor Joel Edgerton. “The King” is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Henry IV, Part 1,” “Henry IV, Part 2, and “Henry V.” Chalamet’s Henry V begins the story as a wayward prince but is thrust into political power after his father’s death. The film centers around the newly-crowned Henry as he navigates the tension and political turmoil that comes with inheriting the throne.

Michôd has assembled a strong ensemble cast to star opposite Chalamet. Edgerton is set to appear in the movie as Sir John Falstaff, while Robert Pattinson is playing Louis, the Dauphin of Viennois. Getting Chalamet and Pattinson to team up is a major boost for the movie. The supporting cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn as King Henry IV, Sean Harris as Michael Williams, Lily-Rose Depp as Catherine of Valois, and “Leave No Trace” breakout Thomasin McKenzie as Philippa of England.

“The King” is set to world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival in an out-of-competition slot. The project is one of several Netflix-backed projects debuting at the event; other titles include Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat.” Chalamet has been a regular presence at the fall festivals over the last several years and “The King” brings him back to the circuit just a year after his leading turn in Amazon’s “Beautiful Boy.” “The King” joins Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” as the actor’s two high profile awards season releases this year. Following these two indies, Chalamet will go blockbuster by starring in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” remake, opening in theaters in 2020.

For Michôd, “The King” marks a reunion with Netflix after his Brad Pitt-starring war satire “War Machine.” The director got his international breakthrough in 2010 with the release of the crime drama “Animal Kingdom,” which earned Jackie Weaver a surprise Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Netflix is set to release “The King” this fall. Watch the first trailer for the Shakespearean drama in the video below.

