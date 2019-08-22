‘The L Word: Generation Q’ First Trailer: Shane, Bette, and Alice Are Back

Your favorite TV lesbians have been living laughing loving fighting fucking dreaming crying this whole time!

If the words “mayoral candidate Bette Porter” don’t give you chills, what exactly were you watching in the mid-aughts? Jennifer Beals returns as the ultimate Los Angeles power lesbian in Showtime’s reboot of “The L Word” (subtitle: “Generation Q”), rocking a whole new closet of impeccably tailored Jil Sander pantsuits, and with fan favorites Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey to back her up. Showtime released the first trailer, scored to queer singer Lizzo’s jubilant “Better in Color,” and it promises plenty of sexy new characters, passionate hook-ups, and amazing fashion. And of course — Shane de-planing a private jet.

Created by lesbian producer extraordinaire Ilene Chaiken, “The L Word” ran for five seasons on Showtime, from 2004-2009. The series, which teetered between progressive comedy and sex-fueled soap opera, became an instant cult hit amongst lesbians and queer people, as it was the first time the community had seen so many different lesbian characters depicted on a major TV series.

While the writing quality declines after the first two seasons, which were critically well-received, the rabid fandom never deserted “The L Word” — no matter how much they may have wished they could. The series’ politics have not aged well, particularly surrounding an under-researched and overly stereotypical storyline involving one character’s gender transition. In this next chapter of the show, Chaiken has pledged to do better by the community.

“The world has changed; we’ve learned a great deal, I’ve learned a great deal,” Chaiken told NBC Out in February of the criticisms of the show. “I know things now that I didn’t know then, and I’m glad to know them. I recognize the sensitivities.”

The reboot is currently in production on eight episodes in Los Angeles. While this new trailer leans heavily into the original cast members reprising their roles, the big three will be joined by new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi).

Guest stars include Brian Michael, Stephanie Allyne, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster and Latarsha Rose. The series is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (“The Four-Faced Liar”), along with Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Steph Green (pilot), and original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey.

“The L Word: Generation Q” will premiere December 8 on Showtime. Check out the first trailer below.

