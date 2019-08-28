‘The Laundromat’ Trailer: Soderbergh Directs Meryl Streep in Netflix’s Wild Look at Panama Papers

Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas co-star in Soderbergh's Venice Film Festival competitor.

Anyone who thought the pairing of Steven Soderbergh and Meryl Streep would result in a dramatic punch, especially with them tackling the weighty Panama Papers scandal, will surely be shocked by the first trailer for “The Laundromat.” Netflix has debuted the first look at Soderbergh’s latest and it’s a freewheeling explosion, complete with fourth-wall breaks and comedic pizzazz that’s more in line with Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” and “The Informant!” than his awards heavyweights “Traffic” and “Eric Brockovich.”

“The Laundromat” stars Meryl Streep as a widow who is cheated out of money and decides to investigate what led to her insurance fraud. The character chases leads to a pair of Panama City law partners who are exploiting the world’s financial system. The lawyers are played with vivacious energy by Oscar winner Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas. The sprawling ensemble cast also includes David Schwimmer, Sharon Stone, Jeffrey Wright, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Melissa Rauch, among others.

That “The Laundromat” feels like a successor to Soderbergh’s “The Informant!” makes sense considering both films share screenwriter Scott Z. Burns. The writer has his own directorial effort opening this fall, “The Report,” which Soderbergh produced. Burns also wrote the screenplays for Soderbergh’s “Contagion” and “Side Effects.”

“The Laundromat” is world premiering in competition at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. Netflix also has Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” competing at the prestigious festival, while their Shakespearean epic “The King” will debut out of competition. Following its Venice debut, “The Laundromat” will go on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Streep most recently starred in the second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” The Oscar winner clearly loved her time working with Soderbergh as the two have already announced plans to reunite for the upcoming HBO Max original movie “Let Them All Talk.” “The Laundromat” marks Soderbergh’s second Netflix original film of 2019 after his sports drama “High Flying Bird” launched on the streaming platform in January.

“The Laundromat” will open in select theaters September 27 before an October 18 streaming debut on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below.

