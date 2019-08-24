‘The Matrix 4’ Taps Oscar-Winning Cinematographer John Toll

The Oscar winner for "Braveheart" and "Legends of the Fall" will plug into the fourth installment of the franchise.

“The Matrix 4” is shaping up to be a major event, with Lana Wachowski at the helm to direct and co-write alongside fiction writers Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, one of the most visionary sci-fi writers of our time. But another artist has joined the ranks.

Cinematographer John Toll will lens the fourth installment in “The Matrix” franchise. He is an Academy Award winner for “Braveheart” and “Legends of the Fall,” and was also nominated for Terrence Malick’s “The Thin Red Line.” Toll also shot Ang Lee’s box-office failure “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” at an extra-high frame rate of 120 frames per second, an experiment that Lee will tinker with once again for “Gemini Man.”

Wachowski previously worked with Toll on the much-maligned “Jupiter Ascending,” the shuttered Netflix series “Sense8,” and the ambitious “Cloud Atlas,” based on the time-hopping novel by “Matrix 4” scribe David Mitchell.

The latest entry in “The Matrix” series will reunite stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. The groundbreaking 1999 film is about to re-enter theaters in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” said Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement earlier this week. “Lana [Wachowski] is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

The word is still out if Lana’s sister, Lilly Wachowski, will be involved in the project, but in a statement to Variety, her sister’s contributions were still top of mind. “Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Lana Wachowski said.

Over the course of the three previous “Matrix” films, which include “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded,” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” the franchise pulled in more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. However, the sequels were met with critical derision, which means “Matrix 4” may be an opportunity for Wachowski to rewrite history.

