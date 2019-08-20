‘The Matrix 4’ Is Happening, Complete With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski

Rumors have long persisted that the billion-dollar franchise was due for a return. Now, it seems, it's time to plug back into the film series.

The Matrix is, apparently, still online. Variety reports that a fourth feature in the beloved sci-fi franchise is in the works, and unlike previously rumored projects, this one can boast the return of both stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss along with one-half of the series’ original sibling filmmaking duo, with Lana Wachowski set to write and direct the feature.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film. Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement on Tuesday.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” said Emmerich in a statement to Variety. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

The film’s script has also been written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Wachowski will produce the film with Grant Hill. Variety reports that soruces say the film will likely begin production in early 2020.

Related Keanu Reeves' 10 Best Performances -- IndieWire Critics Survey

'John Wick' Director Hopeful Lana and Lilly Wachowski Return for Fourth #Matrix Movie

There’s no word yet if Lana’s sister, Lilly Wachowski, will be involved in the project, but in a statement to Variety, her sister’s contributions were still top of mind. “Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski told Variety.

Earlier this year, Reeves’ “John Wick” director (and former stuntman) Chad Stahelski made waves when he told Yahoo Movies UK that the Wachowskis were set to return to their iconic franchise for another go-round. Soon after the interview was posted, however, Stahelski’s reps said he had been speaking hypothetically. Apparently not.

“I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a ‘Matrix,’ but they’re expanding what we all loved,” Stahelski told Yahoo Movies UK in May. “And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.”

News broke in March 2017 that Warner Bros. was eyeing a “Matrix” reboot with Michael B. Jordan in contention for the leading role. That project appears to now no longer be in the offing.

Over the course of the three previous “Matrix” films —“The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded,” and “The Matrix Revolutions” — the franchise pulled in more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. All three films were written and directed by Lana and her sister, Lilly, and starred Reeves and Moss.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.